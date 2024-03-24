Yet following a breakout sophomore campaign in which he averaged 17 points, 6.0 boards, 3.9 assists and turned in multiple games of four steals or more, Merrimack transfer Jordan Derkack is hearing from UConn, Rutgers, and several others.

Even in today's topsy turvy recruiting landscape, with high impact low and mid major transfers being recruited up several levels, it's rare to see a Northeast Conference product pursued by a reigning national champion out of the Big East.

Derkack was named NEC Player of the Year and was Defensive Player of the Year in the conference.

Derkack is known for his toughness and unique positional versatility, as the 6-foot-5 guard/wing had a 10-rebound performance during a win over St. Francis-PA.

He doled out 11 assists during a win over another conference foe, Stonehill. He scored 22 points against Georgetown and had a 14-point and nine rebound performance against Florida.

In a sublime performance, Derdack scored 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting en route to a 71-68 victory over Central Connecticut State.

Derdack scored 34 points, including 17-for-25 from the free throw line, during Merrimack's 82-79 victory over Long Island University-Brooklyn.

While he had bouts of inconsistency shooting the ball, Derdack is unique for his post-up game, range out to the NBA 3-point line, and knack for drawing fouls.

Derdack is sneaky athletic, with an above rim finishing arsenal. He's able to really throw fakes and pump fakes on hard surges to the rim, creating matchup difficulties. He's known to embrace contact and has a bigger build than most at his height, which has bolstered his two-way toughness.

The transfer portal has been good to UConn in recent years, with current guards Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton. Both players have been highly productive mainstays for a UConn team that has gone 32-3 following a thorough, 91-52 bludgeoning of Stetson during the first round of the NCAA tournament's East Region. Both players were named to the First Team All Big East, with Newton recently named as a First Team All American.

Derdack is similar to Spencer in that he plays with a mental moxie and grit. While he isn't as good a shooter, he's a high level defender who shrinks passing lanes and converts turnovers into transition leak-out opportunities.