STORRS, Conn. – There was no grace period for Jalen Gaffney when he arrived at UConn about five weeks ago.

The freshman point guard from the Westtown School was thrown right into the fire against more experienced players inside the Werth Family UConn Basketball Champions Center.

“Gaffney, how quick he was able to adapt,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “He had a rough couple days the first couple days he’s matched up with Alterique (Gilbert) and R.J. Cole – I mean there’s some tough sledding when we play four-on-four.

“Those are two good players to play against, so he took some L's the first couple workouts but there have been days he’s as good as anyone in the last two weeks, so he’s a fast learner.”

Gaffney along with fellow freshmen James Bouknight and 6-foot-9 forward Akok Akok and Cole are part of UConn’s first full recruiting class for Hurley and his staff.

“The first couple days were a struggle getting used to the physicality and the speed of everything, but I got used to it,” Gaffney said. “I’ve been playing better now these past couple weeks.”

Hurley did add one player last season, whom he recruited while at URI, in guard Brendan Adams, but the rest of the squad was made up of holdovers from the Kevin Ollie days.

In addition to Gaffney, Bouknight is another talent added to the backcourt that includes Gilbert and senior Christian Vital. The 6-4 guard is a Brooklyn, N.Y. native who was known for being a prolific scorer at The MacDuffie School in Massachusetts.

“The first weekend, the first couple days, I think he really stood out with his talent, his athleticism and just his game,” Hurley said. “He comes in as good as advertised with his shooting and what he can do offensively in terms of getting his own shot.”

The Huskies need the infusion of offensive playmakers, especially with Jalen Adams' graduation. However, Bouknight still has plenty to work on before becoming an elite guard,

“We just have to get his motor, that motor – he has to understand how hard you have to practice and how hard you have to play, play in and play out in college,” Hurley said. “You can play in spurts in high school or in AAU and play off of talent, but at the college level play in, play out you have to do it.

“Once he understands that, the sky’s the limit there.”