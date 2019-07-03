UConn's Changing of the Guard
STORRS, Conn. – There was no grace period for Jalen Gaffney when he arrived at UConn about five weeks ago.
The freshman point guard from the Westtown School was thrown right into the fire against more experienced players inside the Werth Family UConn Basketball Champions Center.
“Gaffney, how quick he was able to adapt,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “He had a rough couple days the first couple days he’s matched up with Alterique (Gilbert) and R.J. Cole – I mean there’s some tough sledding when we play four-on-four.
“Those are two good players to play against, so he took some L's the first couple workouts but there have been days he’s as good as anyone in the last two weeks, so he’s a fast learner.”
Gaffney along with fellow freshmen James Bouknight and 6-foot-9 forward Akok Akok and Cole are part of UConn’s first full recruiting class for Hurley and his staff.
“The first couple days were a struggle getting used to the physicality and the speed of everything, but I got used to it,” Gaffney said. “I’ve been playing better now these past couple weeks.”
Hurley did add one player last season, whom he recruited while at URI, in guard Brendan Adams, but the rest of the squad was made up of holdovers from the Kevin Ollie days.
In addition to Gaffney, Bouknight is another talent added to the backcourt that includes Gilbert and senior Christian Vital. The 6-4 guard is a Brooklyn, N.Y. native who was known for being a prolific scorer at The MacDuffie School in Massachusetts.
“The first weekend, the first couple days, I think he really stood out with his talent, his athleticism and just his game,” Hurley said. “He comes in as good as advertised with his shooting and what he can do offensively in terms of getting his own shot.”
The Huskies need the infusion of offensive playmakers, especially with Jalen Adams' graduation. However, Bouknight still has plenty to work on before becoming an elite guard,
“We just have to get his motor, that motor – he has to understand how hard you have to practice and how hard you have to play, play in and play out in college,” Hurley said. “You can play in spurts in high school or in AAU and play off of talent, but at the college level play in, play out you have to do it.
“Once he understands that, the sky’s the limit there.”
Gaffney and Bouknight have already developed a bond off the court as summer roommates at UConn, which will continue once the school year begins.
“We’re always talking and just having fun,” Bouknight said. “We’re just trying to stay young.”
While the freshmen guards are getting their first exposure to Hurley and the Huskies, Akok has been part of the program since coming aboard in January after leaving Putnam Science Academy in the middle of his post-graduate year.
“It was tough sitting on the bench watching those guys and seeing them lose,” Akok said. “But that's what I'm here for, to try and help them win.”
A big man that can block shots and step outside to drain 3-pointers is something any college coach would love to add, but Akok has impressed his new team in other ways, too.
“Akok Akok, he's probably been one of the easiest guys for me to coach because when he's down here on this court, he's a battler,” Hurley said. “He's got great length and shot blocking and he shot the ball well from 3, but the thing that surprised me the most about Akok is how coachable he's been down here and how there's been no side BS...
“He hasn't crumbled from coaching, he hasn't crumbled from when he's had a bad day, he's just been head down and battle.”
The Huskies continue summer workouts with an 11-player squad – one scholarship is being withheld as self-imposed sanctions for NCAA violations – but still have one more slot they could fill.
Hurley did not put a timetable on filling the spot, and added the scholarship could be saved for next season.