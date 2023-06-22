Jackson is perhaps the most intriguing player in the draft with his unique skill set. There’s no other player who can bring more of a winning mentality to a team, as a fantastic locker room presence. Another thing that stands out is Jackson’s game control and the way he’s able to deliver great passes on the fastbreak and finish when he needs to. His athleticism is off the charts and he has the size. He’s an explosive dunker and can get layups to go, although he’s less reliable in that department.

Jackson is also a phenomenal defender–potentially the best in the class. He’s focused and engaged on and off the ball and is able to anchor the defense. His skills disrupting passing lanes are also stellar, allowing him to get out on the fastbreak. The biggest caveat to his game is the lack of shooting. If he wants to compete as a shooter, he’ll have to tear down his shot and restart because it’s not consistent. Once Jackson realized that shooting wasn’t something that was enhancing his game, he and UConn saw better results. He can still make a name for himself in the NBA without a shot thanks to his elite feel for the game, but that does place a ceiling on the impact he can make.