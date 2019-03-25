STORRS -- UConn was reeling. Not long before, it seemed like they had another trip to the Sweet Sixteen locked up as they lead Buffalo by 24 late in the third quarter. But suddenly Sunday night, the Huskies were in a fight for their season with 2:37 remaining, their lead down to just eight. UConn was ice-cold from the field, making just one field goal in over seven minutes of game time. The game seemed to be slipping out of their grasp. It was a feeling UConn senior Napheesa Collier knew all too well. “How we played in this game was how we played in the last two Final Fours,” she said. But Collier wasn’t about to let this game go down the same way. With the Huskies in the midst of a five-plus minute scoring drought, Collier got into the post and demanded the ball. She got it, turned and put it off the glass and into the net. As the ball fell down through the rim, it lifted a big weight off her team. “It was really important,” Katie Lou Samuelson said of the bucket. “We probably should’ve looked in a little bit more into the post. I think we got comfortable standing around a little bit.” Unlike those last two Final Fours, when the buzzer sounded, it was UConn that came out victorious. But this wasn’t the Final Four. This was the second round of the NCAA Tournament on their home court of Gampel Pavilion against a 10-seed. Ultimately, it taught the Huskies an important lesson. At this time of the year, none of that matters. Why? Because it’s the NCAA Tournament and anything can happen.

“Whether it’s the men’s NCAA Tournament, the women’s NCAA Tournament, you watch enough basketball this past weekend and teams that you think are supposed to blow out the other team doesn’t always work out that way. It’s the NCAAs, it’s not supposed to be easy,” head coach Geno Auriemma said. “Obviously a lot of new fans don’t remember winning these games isn’t easy. It’s a struggle. It’s supposed to be a struggle and I told our players that.” For a program that reached its 26th-straight Sweet Sixteen and has made eleven straight Final Fours, it’s easy to take success in the tournament for granted. They’re UConn. The tournament doesn’t actually start until the Final Four. At least, that’s what they thought the past two seasons. “It seemed like the past two years, we just cruised in there and everything seemed to be going right and when something went wrong, we didn’t handle it well,” Samuelson said. “For us to have a game like this and understand we can grind it out, we can figure out some things we can fix, it’s really good for us that it happened now.” Getting a wake-up call in the second round now helps them re-focus. They’ve played in close games this season but that doesn’t compare to the win-or-go-home setting of the NCAA Tournament. “It helped some of our players realize ‘I have to be good every night. Not only that, I have to be great every night. I can’t get in foul trouble. I can’t be sitting on the bench. I have to be smarter.’ All those things were really valuable and you learn that lesson in a win,” Auriemma said. It also helped them realize this isn’t American Athletic Conference play. This is the NCAA Tournament and every team is playing for its season. Instead, the Huskies need a killer mentality.



