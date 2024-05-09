UConn Pod: Why UConn Basketball's Rising Stars will keep them on top
Welcome back to Locked On UConn!
In This episode of Locked On UConn, host Mark Zanetto, focuses on two rising stars who are the key players in keeping UConn on top: Solo Ball and Jaylin Stewart.
-- Solo Ball: A crafty lefty guard with exceptional ball-handling and finishing skills, explosive athleticism, and a competitive spirit. Coach Hurley expects him to make a significant jump in his sophomore season.
-- Jaylin Stewart: A versatile scorer with a smooth jump shot, athleticism, and positional versatility. His ability to create his own shot and contribute in multiple ways will be crucial next season.
The episode also discusses the potential impact of Alex Karaban's decision on the team and explores three potential additions to the Big East conference: Duke, North Carolina, and NC State.
