In this episode, we're dialing into UConn's game plan for weaving through the transfer portal maze, aiming straight for a historic third consecutive NCAA championship. With the expertise of recruiting whiz Jacey Zembal, we're unpacking who’s leaving, who’s staying, and who needs to sign up to keep UConn at the pinnacle of college hoops.

Grab your coffee, Husky fans, this is one you don't want to miss!