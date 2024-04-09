On Today's episode of Locked on UConn, it's all about celebrating UConn's back-to-back national titles, marking their incredible sixth championship win. We're diving deep into the game, dissecting Dan Hurley's coaching brilliance and the team's unstoppable performance. From epic quotes to strategic plays, we've got it all covered. Plus, we'll address the rumors about Hurley leaving for Kentucky and why he's sticking with the Huskies. And can UConn pull off a three-peat? We'll explore that and discuss who's staying and who might be leaving the team.

