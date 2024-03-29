Locked On UCONN celebrates the team's impressive victory, securing a spot in the Elite Eight. The episode reflects on the team's journey and highlights standout performances from players like Stephon Castle , Cam Spencer , and Tristen Newton . The discussion emphasizes the team's resilience and dominance, setting the stage for their upcoming match against Illinois.

