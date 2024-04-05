UConn Pod: Previewing the Final Four between Iowa and UConn
Host Trent Condon of Locked on Iowa and Mark Zanetto of Locked on UConn break down the national semifinal of Iowa vs UConn. Will Caitlin Clark move closer to cementing her legacy or will Paige Bueckers take back her crown?
We talk about X-factors in this game and how the pace of play will affect the outcome more than anyone will think.
WHAT IS THE LOCKED ON UCONN PODCAST?
Locked On UConn podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the UConn Huskies. Hosted by Mark Zanetto, the Locked On UConn podcast provides your daily Huskies fix with expert opinions, interviews, recaps, local analysis, and coverage of all things UConn Huskies.
From the thunderous roar of Rentschler Field to the historic dominance at Gampel Pavilion, and everywhere in between, the Locked On UConn podcast takes you beyond the headlines for the inside scoops from the biggest stories inside the Huskies’ locker room. The Locked On UConn podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside the UConn Hoops FREE board