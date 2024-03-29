Advertisement
UConn Hoops showing interest in Belmont transfer F Malik Dia

Zach Smart • UConnReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

Following a breakout sophomore campaign in which he averaged 16.9 points and 5.8 boards and shot 44 percent from the floor, Belmont transfer Malik Dia has garnered the attention of UConn.

The 6-foot-9 Dia, who had five games in which he scored 25 points or more following a minimal impact freshman year at Vanderbilt, entered the portal back on March 18th.

He has since heard from the likes of Arizona State Boston College, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss, Texas, UConn, Virginia, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, USC and a bevy of others.

