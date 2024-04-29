On Monday, the UConn Huskies kept the offseason rolling with a key commitment from Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney. Mahaney, a California-native, transferred off the West Coast after a successful year for the Gaels and will provide some key backcourt depth for Connecticut. The sophomore enjoyed a nice year for Saint Mary’s, averaging 13.9 points and 2.6 assists per night. His team was consistently in the top 25 nationally and he was arguably their best player.

Mahaney isn’t the best player in the portal, though he is among the top echelon, but he does offer a lot of solid attributes and is well-rounded. A workhorse guard, he played more than 83% of the team’s minutes while taking over a quarter of their shots. He was a much more efficient player as a freshman, with a 40% mark from distance, but he was still solid as a sophomore as he was asked to do more. He eclipsed 35% from deep and took 13 FGAs per game. He was one of the team’s primary ball handlers–though not the only one–and managed to keep his turnovers below two per game. As he comes to Storrs, his efficiency should improve a fair bit, closer to what we saw his first year. That’s because less pressure will be on him to do it all and the Huskies will let him help out in the best ways he can. He can focus on his defense and three-level scoring game, without having to worry about the team living and dying by his contributions.

photo by Kirby Lee

STORRS IMPACT