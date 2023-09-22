After a long offseason, we’re slowly closing in on the return of college basketball. The students are back on campus and rosters are just about set, so it’s time to begin previewing UConn’s schedule, which was recently released. The first three games of the season won’t be a challenge, as the team looks to avoid a hangover from their championship run. With that said, let’s dive into these teams and what type of challenge they’ll pose to the Huskies.

photo by Joe Rndone

NORTHERN ARIZONA TEAM PREVIEW

The Lumberjacks come into this year’s challenging schedule with some positive momentum from last year. Although they had a rough regular season that saw them go 5-13 in Big South play and 9-22 overall, the team rallied. As the nine seed in the 10 team tournament, they climbed the ladder all the way to the championship. They fell close to Montana State in the finals, but maintained their fight all the way to the end. The biggest issue here is that the dynamic duo of Jalen Cone and Xavier Fuller–a pair that accounted for over 1,000 of the team’s 2581 points–is gone. Third and fifth leading scorers Carson Towt and Liam Lloyd return to help the team improve. Towt and Lloyd started 27 of the team’s 35 games together, some positive continuity to base the team off. A helpful late pickup is Tichyque Musaka, a three star center who could draw the day one start. Musaka garnered high Power Five offers from Kansas, LSU, Georgetown and more, but his decision was delayed to late August when he fell to the Lumberjacks. The game against UConn will be his second collegiate contest.

PREDICTION: UCONN BY 23

Though this appears to be the Huskies’ stiffest challenge based on KenPom ratings, don't expect much of a game. UConn wouldn’t challenge themselves with a sneaky-good low-major in the first matchup after a championship. NAU has young pieces that need to learn how to play together and step up. The Huskies are far too talented and will get the easy win.

photo by Matt Dayhoff

STONEHILL TEAM PREVIEW

The Skyhawks, a team now in their second year of Division 1 basketball, lost a lot of production from last year’s team. They went 14-17 overall, but really figured things out come conference play. Stonehill went 10-6 in the Northeastern Conference and even beat Fairleigh Dickinson, the 16-seed that historically beat Purdue and became the first 16 seed to make the Sweet 16. The Skyhawks lose four of their five top scorers, only returning Max Zegarowski, twin of former Creighton star Marcus Zegarowski. The 12 point scorer will have a lot of pressure to pick up the slack, now slated to be the focal point of the team. Tony Felder, a transfer from VMI, is also set to contribute. As a freshman, Felder scored 10 and dished out three dimes on a nightly basis, a sign that he’s ready to make the jump as a sophomore. D3 Transfer Shane O’Dell is also expected to start, an efficient shooting wing who served as a steady hand for Saint Rose. This is a team that’s capable of finishing near the top of the NEC if all goes right, though they can’t compete for an NCAA tournament berth yet, as they’re too new to D1.

PREDICTION: UCONN BY 30

In this early season game, Stonehill will be figuring things out a lot more than UConn. Though UConn loses arguably their top three players, they’ve reloaded and are on a completely different level comparatively. Especially with the home court and high-level of athleticism on the Husky squad, it’s hard to imagine UConn winning by less than 25.

Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

photo by Raymond Carlin III

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE

The third of the three teams UConn is playing before things get tough, Mississippi Valley State is also the worst. Last year, they lost 16 of their first 17 games, only beating North Alabama, the second worst team in college basketball. They went on to collect four more wins over the course of the season. The team lost six transfers to the portal, including third leading scorer Tyronn Mosley. Mosely will be a big loss, a 48% shooter from deep on 52 tries. Rayquan Brown, the team’s second best option with 12 points and six boards per game, is set to lead the team. Without any marquee transfers or great recruits, it’s likely that MVS is in line for another tough season.

PREDICTION: UCONN BY 45