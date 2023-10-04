As the Huskies continue on past the Empire Classic, they face a pair of easier Thanksgiving weekend opponents. These are lone two games before the schedule tightens up again, this time against Manhattan and New Hampshire. Let’s take a look at what these schools bring to the table and how UConn may perform against them.



MANHATTAN TEAM PREVIEW

The Jaspers are still in the midst of what might be the most chaotic year in their history. In October of 2022, just two weeks before the season tipped off, Manhattan coach of over a decade Steve Masiello was fired. The termination came in lieu of contract disagreements over an extension, as new university leadership was looking to part ways. That left RaShawn Stores, a Manhattan basketball great and assistant coach, to lead the team for the season. He did well enough in the team’s games, leading them to a 12-18 record overall and a 10-10 mark in the MAAC, good for sixth place. After the season, the team decided not to hire Stores, instead going for ex-Hartford coach John Gallagher, who brought his Hawks to the NCAA tournament in 2021. This was not a popular decision among those in the program, as graduating players like Nick Brennen saw the move as racist. As a byproduct of the outrage, the team lost many to the portal, including Adam Cisse, Aryan Arora and seven others. This, along with graduations, leaves the team without their top six scorers from last year’s team. All of this is to say that nobody really knows what this Manhattan squad is going to look like. They have senior Briggs McClain, who comes as a 15 point scorer from Hartford and was a player that Gallagher initially recruited to the Hawks, but nobody else averaged more than five points per game last year at the D1 collegiate level. Somebody’s going to have to step up, but how will they fare against strong competition?

GAME PREDICTION: UConn by 40

With so many questions surrounding the roster and the state of the team, it’s just not feasible for them to compete with a team at UConn’s level. The new roster will take time to get into the swing of things and to get used to one another. The Huskies’ height will also play a big role in winning the game over the undersized Jaspers.

NEW HAMPSHIRE TEAM PREVIEW

The other team in this stretch is New Hampshire, who also comes to Connecticut sporting a new coach. Former coach Bill Herrion’s contract wasn’t picked up after 18 uninteresting seasons, as the Wildcats continued their 120+ year streak of no conference championship games or NCAA tournament appearances. Last year, they kept on with the usual mediocrity, going 15-15 overall and 9-7 in conference. Out goes Herrion and in comes Allison Rich, the former Bucknell coach who went to the NCAA tournament twice in his first four years, but stumbled to four straight seasons under-.500 to end his tenure. It’s reasonable to expect Rich to take his Wildcats to the next level, but likely not by November 27, the day of the game. The player who will likely make the biggest difference for New Hampshire is wing Clarence Daniels, who came to the Wildcats from Lake Region State College. Last year, he started all 30 games and scored 15.4 points per game. Perhaps more impressive though was his 10.7 rebounds in the game in a 6-6 frame, which was best in the America East Conference and No. 8 nationally. His breakout game came against Holy Cross when he dropped 30 points. It was a highlight in the campaign that saw him lead the team in points, boards, field goals and steals. Other than Daniels, the next best returner is grad student Jaxson Baker, who averaged 5.8 points. The team isn’t missing a key piece in the way Manhattan is, but the questions about who will supplement Daniels is unanswered. There are a number of role players who could fill in, but nobody is a sure thing.

GAME PREDICTION: UConn by 34

Almost as easy as the Manhattan game, there aren’t many questions as to who’s going to win this one. Though Daniels will pose a challenge for whoever is lucky enough to draw the assignment (likely Alex Karaban) the rest of the team isn’t there. UConn will likely be rolling at this point in the season and a contest versus New Hampshire will be something of an afterthought.

PROJECTED RECORD SO FAR: 7-0