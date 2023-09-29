As we continue on in exploring the UConn men’s basketball schedule, next up is the Empire Classic, annually held in Madison Square Garden, the most famous arena in the world. This will be the Huskies’ first true test, after a trio of home cupcake games to start the campaign. Many would argue that UConn’s essentially playing hosts in the tournament, with Manhattan as their de facto third home and the opposition coming from so far away. This will be the Huskies’ first time competing in the Empire Classic since 2013, when they beat Indiana to win the whole thing.

INDIANA TEAM PREVIEW

Since their loss against UConn in 2013, Indiana has won a mere six NCAA tournament games. This past tournament saw UConn win as many. Without multi-year star Trayce Jackson-Davis on the team, where does that leave the Hoosiers? They return Xavier Johnson, a sixth year senior who averaged five assists per game before enduring a foot injury that ended his season in December. Trey Galloway, the team’s least-contributing starter, also comes back to Bloomington, IN for his fourth year of college ball. He shot 46% from deep, but only took 65 such shots. Kel’el Ware comes from Oregon from the transfer portal, a player the Huskies are familiar with. The 7-footer went for 18 and nine off the bench in UConn’s stomping of the Ducks in last year’s PKI first round, but only managed a 6-4 line on the season. Versatile SF Mackenzie Mgbako headlines their 2023 recruiting class, the No. 9 player nationally. No. 72 Jakai Newton provides length at the guard spot and No. 120 Gabe Cupps will also add value with elite IQ. The Hoosiers have the talent, but putting the new pieces together will be the key. Conglomerate-style teams with a mismatch of players can have trouble as they get in their flow, so coach Mike Woodson has his work cut out for him.

GAME PREDICTION: UConn by 11

UConn’s fortunate to face a team with so much new talent early and will benefit tremendously from that. Connecticut C Donovan Clingan should be able to dominate Ware inside and the Huskies have the guard depth and skill to tire the Hoosiers out. The level of experience on Connecticut’s part will likely overwhelm the Hoosiers and take the Huskies to the finals.

TEXAS TEAM PREVIEW

Let's focus on the other side of the bracket, starting with Texas. Fresh off an Elite Eight run among midseason turmoil involving former coach Chris Beard, Rodney Terry looks to keep the momentum going in his first full season at the helm. Though they lost Christian Bishop, Marcus Carr and others, they reloaded in a big way. March Madness one-hit-wonder Max Abmas, who also notably has been a top 10 scorer nationally his past three seasons, joins the Longhorns from Oral Roberts. He famously scored 80 points across three games in the 2021 NCAA tournament to lead his 15-seeded Golden Eagles to the Sweet 16. The undersized guard couldn’t recreate that magic last year when he flopped out a 12 point performance against Duke. With many more options around him, it’s likely Abmas will take less scoring on his shoulders and focus more on distributing. Returning stars Dillon Mitchell and Tyrese Hunter, two key players on the Elite Eight team will greatly appreciate dimes dropped via Abmas. Chris Johnson, the No. 40 recruit is the only freshman to speak of and will provide positional size off the bench. This Texas team’s ceiling is another Elite Eight, but much of what they do falls on the functionality of the Abmas-Hunter guard tandem. If it clicks, things will be great, but if it doesn’t then it could be a long year in a competitive Big 12.

LOUISVILLE TEAM PREVIEW

The Cardinals are the team to be the least fearful of in the field, having endured one of the worst seasons in program history. In head coach Kenny Payne’s first year as head coach, Louisville went 4-28. They were squarely in the bottom quarter of KenPom’s ratings and didn’t win away from home once all season. This doesn’t bode well for their hopes of getting a win over a top-25 caliber team in New York City, but they’ll certainly try with a heavily flipped roster. Five-star talent can often be the catalyst to jumpstarting a program, and Californian Dennis Evans, the No. 14 prospect, hopes to do just that. The C provides great defense and athleticism with offensive potential, something that the team can build around. Illinois transfer Skyy Clark and former USC Trojan Tre White each project to make sophomore leaps. The most productive returner, Mike James, will also be a key contributor and leader. Altogether, there’s a lot of talent on the team. Bart Torvik’s T-rank gives the Cardinals a top 10 talent rating in the country. That may seem a little–or a lot–generous, but it does show that the team does have the pieces necessary to compete in some capacity in the present and definitely in the future. Winning the Empire Classic though? That feels like a taller task.

TOURNAMENT PREDICTIONS: UConn finished 2-0

Even after seeing what the Huskies did to the PKI and NCAA tournament field last year, this Empire Classic is far from a gimme. With that said though, they have the talent to win it all. ESPN’s preseason rankings have Texas as the lone other recognized squad in the field, but they’re all the way down at No. 24. UConn, at No. 5, with all their freshman and returning talent, is the best of the bunch. Under the bright lights, they’ll make that known with big performances from Clingan and a surprise breakout from Solomon Ball.

PREDICTED RECORD SO FAR: 5-0