On April 3rd of this past year, the UConn men’s basketball team lifted their fifth national championship trophy. Now seven months later, the Huskies are back playing basketball. They held a pregame ceremony to commemorate the squad, featuring videos of the former players who couldn’t make it along with the official reveal of the banner. The moment had the sellout Gampel Pavilion crowd in pandemonium, an event that’s only happened five times. As fun as it is to celebrate successes, there was a game that needed to be played. With a 17-game nonconference unbeaten streak to protect, Connecticut took the floor. They hosted Northern Arizona on Monday, one of the less successful teams in the NCAA last year. The talent difference showed, and UConn won 95-52, thanks to star performances from returners.

Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

One of the bigger areas of domination came in the rebounding department, with the Huskies outrebounding the Lumberjacks 50-27. They also did well to outshoot the visitors by over 20%, though the free throws weren’t falling for either side. Both teams went under 65% from the charity stripe, perhaps a sign of opening-day jitters. The Huskies struggled mightily from beyond the arc too, making just seven of their 25 tries. On field goals from inside, they converted 25 of 32. Donovan Clingan got the season started with a putback layup, which freshman Stephon Castle followed with an errant lob. The pass missed Clingan, but did find the nylon, accounting for the freshman’s first collegiate points in bizarre fashion. Clingan added a layup, Alex Karaban drilled a triple and sparkplug Samson Johnson rocked the rim on a gorgeous alley-oop. The lob came from Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer, who got his own a moment later, bouncing in a three. Clingan aided the effort with an and-one slam, as the Huskies led by 12 just eight minutes in. Clingan had himself a day, notching 12 points, eight boards and three blocks in 15 minutes. Coming off a foot injury he suffered back in September, the new starting big man didn’t seem to miss a beat. The offense frequently ran through Clingan, as he’d take the rock down low and easily kick it out to one of his teammates on the perimeter. He was expected to take on a bit more of a shooting role than he ultimately did, but there are 30 more games for the Bristol-native to showcase that facet of his offense. “He came in with a 20-minute limit on this one,” head coach Dan Hurley said of Clingan. “It was a good start for him, he was obviously a little rusty. He did that tonight on a handful of live practices. I thought he was impressive, all things considered.”

photo by David Butler II

“It was definitely a dream come true,” Clingan mentioned of the start. “To be able to get my first college start, be on the floor, come back from injury. A lot to learn from tonight and a lot to like.” That’s when the wheels really began to fall off for NAU. Karaban added a few shots, Johnson slammed another in, and the Jacks gave the ball away, all part of an 8-0 run. A deep triple by Oakland Fort silenced the rowdy Husky crowd, but Karaban answered with one of his own. Freshman Jaylin Stewart recorded his first career score on a gorgeous layup, giving the home side a 17-point advantage going into the break. One of the biggest successes of the Huskies came in the pick and roll, which seemed to be working all night. Whether it was Clingan or Johnson on the receiving end of the pass, it was nearly automatic. Though it may be difficult to be as effective in this area against excellent competition, it’s still going to be one of their strongest facets all year. Connecticut picked up right where they left off coming out of the locker room. Clingan bounced in a layup and an emphatic swat, establishing his dominance. Spencer also got going with a quick five points. Spencer, in his first game as a Husky, had a really encouraging outing. He didn’t see the opportunities to showcase his stroke early but dished the ball around to the others with five assists. In the second half, the transfer found a few more chances to let it fly, which led to a tally of eight points. He likely won’t replace now Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins’ production, but he’s critical to the team’s success as a guy who will be depended on to hit shots in big moments.

photo by David Butler II