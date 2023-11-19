On November 16, 2013, the UConn men’s basketball team beat the Indiana Hoosiers 59-58 in the title game of the Empire Classic. It was a signature moment at Madison Square Garden for the squad that went on to win the national championship the next April. Sunday, just over a decade later, the same two teams faced off in the semifinals of the same event. Though the score was different, the victor was not, as the Huskies picked up the 77-57 win. “Awesome first big game,” noted coach Dan Hurley. “The crowd was awesome, UConn always shows up here. Awesome atmosphere. It was a day where we didn’t shoot particularly well from three, but I thought we did the hard things well. We were +22 on the backboard against a Big 10 team with that frontcourt.”

The contest was far closer than the score indicates, as the Hoosiers were very much in things until roughly eight minutes left. It was a game of runs, with Connecticut trying to pull away, but IU not letting them do so until late. Neither blue-blood shot well, with the Huskies hitting on 32% of their threes to Indiana’s 23%. UConn also dominated the battle on the boards, doubling their opponents up 44-22. “You need to give UConn all the credit,” Indiana Coach Mike Woodson said. “I think they were the more physical team. They took us out of everything we wanted to do…Their team is very good defensively; the looks we did have, we didn’t make. We didn’t sustain a 40 minute ball game.” Tristen Newton had another excellent performance, scoring 23 points to go along with 11 boards and six assists. The guard still hasn’t found perfect consistency, but the good ones have been coming more frequently to start the season. This outing, along with the one against Stonehill, have paced the team in a number of categories. If Newton can continue to produce like this, the Huskies will be in fantastic shape. “I thought he was great,” Hurley said of Newton. “Not much not to like. He’s a guy who was the best player in the national championship game in front of 75,000 people with all the money on the table. Coming into MSG in an atmosphere like this, for him, it’s exciting, but he’s an accomplished player.” The contest got off to a rocky start for both sides. The first field goal for either side didn’t come until over two and a half minutes in when Indiana’s Kel’el Ware drained a triple. Everyone was treading water offensively, with Solomon Ball missing a few shots.

photo by Vincent Carchietta / USA Today

Ball had a tough start to the game, but he was able to figure things out eventually. He couldn't connect on his first handful of tries, but got going in the second half. Though injuries are never a good thing, Ball has been given opportunities that he wouldn’t have if Stephon Castle were healthy. Withstanding the bumps, this stretch will be key for Ball long-term as he develops into a feature piece of the Huskies’ rotation. “I thought Solo was great,” mentioned Hurley. “Solo settled in in the second half. He played really well. That was encouraging.” Samson Johnson entered the game and made a big impact quickly. Though his first dunk rimmed out, he didn’t miss the putback on the next possession. After Johnson blocked a shot at the cup, Newton made a few from the stripe, giving the Huskies a four point advantage. The Huskies had momentum but couldn’t do enough offensively to truly capitalize. That was until Alex Karaban came around. Ahead by just three, the Massachusetts-native drilled a triple and converted an and-one to extend the Huskies’ lead. Newton splashed one from downtown and staved off an IU run with a tough stepback. Karaban continued to pour things on with a tough transition layup and Cam Spencer added a three. Every time UConn tried to blow the doors off, the Hoosiers punched back, not letting the game get out of reach. Indiana’s Malik Reneau got three points the old fashioned way to close the half as they finished with just a seven point deficit.

photo by Vincent Carchietta / USA Today