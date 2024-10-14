UConn Hoops: Huskies shake off rust in charity exhibition against URI

Sometimes, it’s just good to be back. It doesn’t matter that we’re just six months removed from the Huskies’ most recent win, the 2024 national championship, for those who forgot. It also doesn’t matter that there’s still three more weeks until the season starts. It’s just good to be back. That was the feeling from the fans, but it wasn’t necessarily mutual for UConn coach Dan Hurley. “Yesterday I was nervous, as nervous I’ve been going into a scrimmage,” he mentioned postgame. “I thought we were gonna lose today…by 15.”

That was hyperbole and it didn’t happen, but in a charity scrimmage down south at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, it was apparent that this game was being played in October. There were a bevy of early errors from the Huskies, but that’s to be expected when you have a game this early in the year. There’s no reason to fret if you’re a Husky fan though, championships are notably won in April, not October. Either way, the Huskies finished the contest with an unconcerning margin of 27, winning 102-75. But that score didn’t do the game justice. “It was fun, it was fun to play at Mohegan, get the jitters out,” the former Rhode Island coach noted. “We knew we’d do well offensively. Some of the things that concern me about the team, fouling, rebounding. We’ll fix that. We will not look like that moving forward. It was special to share the court with Rhode Island and share the arena with Rhode Island fans. Thank you.” UConn massively outshot the Rams 55% to 37%, but one of the biggest things that kept URI in the game was their offensive rebounding. They finished the game with an 18-14 advantage in the department and a lack of connectivity from the Huskies showed at times. Connecticut had a really nice night stroking it from beyond the arc though, hitting 13 of their 28 tries from that territory. That was one of the biggest factors that helped them separate from Rhode Island and is something that Hurley is thrilled about going forward. He even noted that these Huskies could be better at shooting than the 2024 championship squad. “I think we’ve got better shooting overall,” he said of this year’s team. “We’ve got shooting all over the place.” Player performances are always a bit untrustworthy this early in the year, but they’re not nothing. Sophomore Solo Ball got very little run last year after Stephon Castle came back from an injury, but he showed promise before that. And he was arguably the best Husky on Monday. Ball recorded a team-best 18 points on 3/6 shooting from deep, and those misses were his only ones. Plus, he only played 20 minutes. “What you saw from Solo, we’ve been seeing everyday,” Hurley noted. “We look at some of the things he did freshman year, it's reminiscent of [Jordan Hawkins’] freshman year”

Ball had a unique opportunity this summer to capitalize on a lot of attrition on the team. It’s only driven him to be better. “[The opportunity] only made me want to work 10 times harder,” Ball said. “I’ve focused on my defense. I want to become a guy who can help the team win.” Aidan Mahaney also had himself a great game, showing everyone what made him a top-tier transfer. He didn’t start, but his 17-point outing on 3/5 three-point shooting gives him a good argument to do so at some point. But perhaps a sixth man role suits him. Having a sparkplug who can rattle off 9 points in two and a half minutes is definitely a nice piece to be able to take off the bench, creating a relentless headache for the opposition. “You can tell it’s different here,” Mahaney mentioned of UConn and his second half spurt. “It’s been a great experience for me. You get it going a little bit, big credit to the coaches for instilling confidence in me. It’s an exhibition game, gotta keep it going.” A Husky who surprised nobody was Alex Karaban, who did Alex Karaban things. 13 points, 8 boards, 4 assists. Just another day at the office for the two-time champion. Also effective was Hassan Diarra, who only managed 4 points, but dished out 9 assists in a pure point guard performance. His two steals and general defensive effort shouldn’t be surprising too, with this statline needing to become a regular occurrence if the Huskies want to do special things. Freshmen Liam McNeeley and Ahmad Nowell had vastly different roles with the former starting and scoring 10 points and the latter as the 10th man with a limited role this year. But both shined in their own ways. McNeeley didn’t look fully comfortable, and showed it in the pregame ceremonies. “He was too amped up,” Hurley noted of McNeeley. “Like Tony Robbins breathing. He was too hyper, he needs to calm down. He played well though.” Nowell started his run off with one of the worst possible sequences: a lazy turnover and a foul at the other end. He didn’t lose determination or confidence though, hitting consecutive triples a moment later. Sophomores Jaylin Stewart and Jayden Ross were also solid, but perhaps a bit less amazing than some folks might have hoped. But still, it’s only October.