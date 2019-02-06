Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-06 15:54:08 -0600') }} football Edit

UConn grad transfer QB Mike Beaudry talks UConn commitment

Tt9gb62tcy7nugudx7hx
Richard Schnyderite • StorrsCentral.com
@RichieSRivals
Staff Writer

Today the UConn Huskies announced the signing on a graduate transfer quarterback in Mike Beaudry out of the University of West Florida. The Storrs Central staff posted on The Fieldhouse message boa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}