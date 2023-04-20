The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect was the program's leading receiver in 2021, hauling in 28 receptions for 474 yards and five touchdowns.

UConn Football third year wide receiver Tyler Phommachanh announced that he will be entering the transfer portal today.

He looked poised to do it again in 2022, but he ended up breaking his collarbone on a touchdown reception in week one of the season versus Utah State. Marion did end up returning to the team prior to the Boston College game in week nine and finished out the season four total receptions and one touchdown.

The former two-star recruit hails from Atlanta, Georgia and was originally committed to South Alabama out of high school before reclassifying and playing a year Palmetto Prep in South Carolina. Following the prep year, Marion was offered and signed with the Huskies as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

Marion will now enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.