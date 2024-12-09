UConn Football WR Brock Montgomery to enter Transfer Portal

Earlier today UConn Football wide receiver Brock Montgomery announced that he will be entering the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere.

Montgomery originally committed and signed with UConn out of high school as a member of the 2024 recruiting class from Riverdale High School and chose the Huskies over 21 other offers from the likes of programs such as Army, Ball State, Cincinnati, James Madison, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Navy, South Florida, Toledo and several others.

During his lone season as a Husky, Montgomery appeared in four games while preserving his redshirt. He didn't have a single reception, as most of his snaps came late in games and he was mostly used as a run blocker.

