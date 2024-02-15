UConn Football and Delaware will renew an old series between the two programs with a two game series, one of which will take place in 2025 and the other taking place in 2027.

The first trip will take place down on the Blue Hens campus (Delaware Stadium) with kickoff set for September 13th, 2025 and the return trip up to Storrs, Connecticut (Rentschler Field) will take place on November 27th, 2027.

The meeting between Delaware and UConn will mark the 28th and 29th ever meetings between the two programs. The Blue Hens currently lead the series 20-7 all time, with the most recent game of the series taking place back in 1998.

It should also be noted that the University of Delaware announced they will be making the jump to the FBS level, joining Conference USA starting July 1st, 2025.