The 6-foot, 203-pound quarterback hails from Orange, New Jersey and ranked a four-star quarterback prospect as he was the No. 9 overall dual-threat QB in the country per Rivals.

UConn Football quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson has begun the process to enter his name into the transfer portal for a second time per his Twitter account.

Moving on to his college years, Roberson spent three seasons with Penn State as he redshirted in year one, didn't play at all in year two and saw limited action in four game in year three before making the move over to UConn prior to year four.

In his first year with the Huskies in 2022, Roberson was named QB1 following training camp, but suffered a season ending injury on the second series in the season opening game against Utah State.

This past season, he lost the job to Joe Fagnano out of training camp, but then he went down after two games with a season ending injury which thrusted Roberson back into the QB1 spot. He played in 11 games this past season, throwing 197-of-338 for 2,075 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 46 times for 120 yards and another two scores.

The move to enter the portal shouldn't come as too much of a surprise since the Huskies returned Fagnano once again this season, have redshirt freshman Tucker McDonald and recently added a very notable freshman quarterback in Cole Welliver.

Roberson will now enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.