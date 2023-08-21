Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

BC Facts:

Location: Chestnut Hill, MA Enrollment: 9,377 Stadium: Alumni Stadium Capacity: 44,500 Last Bowl: 2021 Military Bowl (Cancelled. Prior to that, last bowl was 2019 Birmingham Bowl, a 38-6 L to Cincinnati) All-Time Bowl Record: 14-13 All-Time Record vs UConn: 12-1-2

Last Time Here:

The penultimate game of Bob Diaco's tenure, UConn came into the game coming off a 21-0 home loss to Temple with a surprising QB switch. True freshman Donovan Williams got his redshirt burned throwing for 69 yards against the Owls. Things improved only slightly in Chestnut Hill, completing 13 of 29 passes for 127 yards but three INTs. After leading the team in rushing against Temple, Wllliams had 11 carries for -12 yards, and the Huskies as a team finished with -6 rushing yards on the night. The game itself was a bit of a dud. After a scoreless first quarter, BC got on the board with a one yard TD run by Davon Jones, and that would end up being enough to win. 10 points in each of the final three quarters, including a pick six would give the Eagles a 30-0 victory. UConn's defense was admirable in defeat, holding the Eagles to 183 passing yards, and 154 rushing yards on 54 carries. Between the lack of offense and four turnovers, the Huskies had no chance in this one, and Diaco's seat got a little warmer being shut out in two consecutive games.

Last Meeting:

The last meeting took place last year in East Hartford, and similarly, the game itself was not very exciting, but UConn fans will take that as the Huskies won their first game in the series, 13-3. Zion Turner hit Justin Joly on the first drive, and Joly broke a few tackles on his way to the end zone for a 62 yard TD pass. After stopping the Eagles on a 4th and short, the Huskies would take over in great field position, but could only manage a FG to go up 10-0 less than halfway through the first quarter. After being stopped at the UConn 2, BC would settle for a FG and the Huskies led 10-3 at the half. After a scoreless 3rd quarter, a BC fumble at their own 32 recovered by the Huskies would result in another FG, ending the scoring. As was the case in four of their 2022 wins (with the exception of Fresno St and CCSU), UConn was outgained, this time 335-280. BC QB Phil Jurkovec went down with an injury in the 3rd quarter, replaced by Emmett Morehead, was unable to put up any points. Jurkovec finished with 155 yards with two INTs, while Morehead threw for 104 yards and one INT. Jurkovec was BC's leading rusher with 29 yards. Future 1st round pick WR Zay Flowers and uncharacteristic game, catching just two passes for 35 yards, and dropping a pass where he had his man beat and would've been an easy TD.

Meet the Eagles:

Jurkovec would not return the rest of the season, and transferred to Pitt in the offseason. Morehead is expected to be QB1 this year, after leading BC to a win at NC State, and close losses to Duke and Syracuse. Morehead finished the year with 1,254 yards and a 10:6 TD:INT ratio, while completing 59.9% of his passes. Talented incoming freshman Jacobe Robinson, and UCF transfer Thomas Castellanos will back him up. Morehead has the stature at 6-5 240, and with what should be improved offensive line play, should put up solid numbers this season.

The rushing attack was nearly non-existent last season as the offensive line suffered numerous injuries. Patrick Garwo led the team in rushing with 403 yards and 3 TDs, a 3.0 ypc. Alex Broome backs him up, after rushing for 225 yards and one TD, a 4.5 ypc. As a unit, BC rushed for 759 yards with a 2.1 ypc. As the offensive line goes, so will the rushing attack, which historically has been BC's strength. Word out of spring practice is that BC ran the ball more than any other time in Hafley's tenure, showing the priority will be to run first.

As for the receiving corps, they lose Flowers, who had 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 TDs. He had nearly half the team's yards, and more than half of the receiving TDs. Jaelen Gill also departs, who had the second most yards on the team with 388. True freshman Joe Griffin from Springfield, MA had a promising season, catching 18 passes for 234 yards and five TDs. He's expected to step up this year, along with Jaden Williams (11-170). UCF transfer Ryan O'Keefe enters as well, having totaled 2,002 yards in 31 starts in Orlando. Like the running game, this unit will do as well as the OL allows.

Which brings us to the offensive line. In the past 24 years, BC has had 17 OL draft picks, Going into the season, the unit looked strong, but future draft pick Christian Mahogany was hurt, missing the entire season. Early on the year they would lose starters Kevin Cline, and Finn Dirstine. It was a rotating cast the rest of the way, trying to find anyone to step up. In addition to rushing for 2.1 ypc, they also allowed 46 sacks. Mahogany returns this year, as does Cline. The OL was a major focus in the offseason, adding transfers Logan Taylor from Virginia, and Kyle Hergel from Texas State. The unit has to improve this year, nowhere to go but up.

The defensive line returns three starters, including a bona fide star in Donovan Ezeiruaku, a 2nd Team ACC performer last year. Ezeiruaku totaled 61 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 6 TFL. Cam Horsley also returns after accruing 30 tackles and 4.5 TFL. Shitta Sillah returns after missing 11 games last season, and the unit adds Michigan transfer George Rooks. It’s an experienced unit that held UConn’s rushing attack to 76 yards on 30 carries, so expect it to be tough sledding again this year.

Kam Arnold returns to lead the LB group after totaling 75 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two INTs last season. Leading tackler Vinny DePalma also returns at MLB after 87 tackles, 6 TFL last year. Talented sophomore Bryce Steele had 51 tackles last year, and the unit adds Arkansas transfer Khari Johnson. This is a talented, experienced group that will be a challenge for UConn’s rushing attack.

The secondary was a position of strength last year, but suffered a lot of losses this offseason. Florida State transfer Jaiden Woodbey (75 tackles), Jason Maitre (42 tackles, 6 PBUs), and Josh DeBerry (50 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 4 PBUs). Elijah Jones, who tied for the ACC lead in PBUs with 13, is the lone returning starter. They add Harvard transfer Alex Washington (51 tackles last two years), and Victor Nelson from LIU (44 tackles, 14 PBUs, and 6 INTs last year). There are questions, and some depth issues.

HC Jeff Hafley may find himself on the hot seat with another year like last season. BC hasn’t lost nine games since 2015. There were many injuries but he is in year four now and hasn’t won’t more than six games in a year in his time at BC. Steve Addazio at least had seven wins in 6 of his 8 seasons. BC avoids Clemson and UNC, and gets Florida State and Miami at home. They do have a tough FCS matchup with Holy Cross (ranked 5th), and a sneaky tough opener with NIU.

