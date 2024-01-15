This offseason's college football coaching carousel has been a crazy one and it finally has hit the UConn Football program as Pass Game Coordinator / Executive Director of Recruiting John Marinelli will not be returning to the program in 2024 according to a source.

Marinelli has been on staff with the Huskies since prior to the 2022 season where he joined the program following one season as a senior analyst over at the University of Illinois and two seasons as an Analyst at the University of Arizona.

This past season, the Huskies struggled a bit on offense at times, but the passing game led by Ta'Quan Roberson managed to pass for 2,075 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions on the year. This was the first time that UConn Football had a 2,000+ yard passer since Bryant Shirreffs did so in 2017.

Stay tuned for more on Marinelli and other UConn Football news right here on The UConn Report!