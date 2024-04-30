The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Columbia, Maryland native originally joined the Badgers as a defensive back recruit from the 2019 class, where he committed to Wisconsin over 10 other offers from schools like Boston College, UMass, Missouri, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and a few others.

UConn Football received more good news today via the Transfer Portal as former Wisconsin wide receiver and defensive back Dean Engram announced that he has signed with the program via social media.

After redshirting in year one, Dean was primarily used as a punt returner in year two and then appeared in all 13 games along with five starts at nickel cornerback in year three. However prior to the 2022 season, Engram made the move over to wide receiver for the 2022 season and had 13 catches for 152 yards along with 24 punt returns for 132 total yards.

Now moving forward to this past year, Engram announced that he will be entering the portal back in January 2023 and sat out the entire 2023 season. He will now join the Huskies as a defensive back with two years of eligibility remaining.

With the addition of Engram, he becomes the fourth defensive back to join the Huskies via the portal this offseason alongside Jordan Wright (Kansas State), Reggie Akles (New Mexico State) and Jarvarius Sims (Central Michigan).