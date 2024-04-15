Following an Official Visit to campus, UConn Football received some good news today as they landed a commitment from former Purdue transfer wide receiver TJ Sheffield .

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Thompson's Station, Tennessee is a former class of 2019 prospect, who ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit and chose the Boilermakers over the likes of 17 other offers from programs such as Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, UNC and several others.

After redshirting in year one and not playing much in year two, Sheffield went on to become a solid contributor for the Boilermakers throughout the last three seasons, combining for 114 receptions for 1,186 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

With the addition of Sheffield, he becomes the third wide receiver to join the Huskies via the portal this offseason joining Jasiah Gathings (Akron) and Skyler Bell (Wisconsin). Sheffield will have one year remaining to play with the Huskies.