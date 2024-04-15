Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

UConn Football lands Purdue transfer WR TJ Sheffield

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Following an Official Visit to campus, UConn Football received some good news today as they landed a commitment from former Purdue transfer wide receiver TJ Sheffield.

DISCUSS WITH FELLOW UCONN FANS ON OUR FREE FORUM HERE!

Advertisement

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Thompson's Station, Tennessee is a former class of 2019 prospect, who ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit and chose the Boilermakers over the likes of 17 other offers from programs such as Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, UNC and several others.

After redshirting in year one and not playing much in year two, Sheffield went on to become a solid contributor for the Boilermakers throughout the last three seasons, combining for 114 receptions for 1,186 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

With the addition of Sheffield, he becomes the third wide receiver to join the Huskies via the portal this offseason joining Jasiah Gathings (Akron) and Skyler Bell (Wisconsin). Sheffield will have one year remaining to play with the Huskies.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board

Talk about it inside The Husky House Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement