The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Seffner, Florida native played his high school ball for Armwood High School where he was a two-star prospect from the 2019 class before choosing to commit and sign with Iowa State over several power five offers.

UConn Football has added their second transfer portal wide receiver in two days as former Iowa State / Campbell wide receiver Ezeriah Anderson recently.

In his three seasons with the Cyclones, Anderson appeared in 18 games primarily as a special teamer, but he did haul in one reception for 22 yards versus UNLV. After that he would go on to spend two seasons with Campbell University, hauling in 49 receptions for 694 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games over the past two seasons.

With Anderson now set to transfer to UConn, he becomes the fifth wide receiver to join the Huskies via the portal this offseason as the team also added Shamar Porter (Kentucky), Skyler Bell (Wisconsin), Jasiah Gathings (Akron), and TJ Sheffield (Purdue).

Anderson will have one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.

