The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Alpharetta, Georgia is a former class of 2019 prospect, who ranked as a 5.4, two-star recruit and chose Furman over 17 offers from programs such as Arkansas State, Army, Charlotte, Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, Holy Cross, James Madison, Western Michigan and several others.

Before transferring to UConn, spent five years with with Paladins as he redshirted in 2019, as he went on to appear in 40 games over his career where he finished with 63 total tackles (25 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

Now Barton originally committed and signed with Georgia Tech this past offseason, but after spending the spring with the Yellow Jackets, Barton decided to leave and re-enter the portal with the intent of joining the Huskies to finish out his career.

With the addition of Barton, he becomes the third defensive lineman to join the Huskies via the portal this offseason joining Kervins Choute (UCF) and Jayden Simon (Tulsa). Barton will have one year remaining to play with the Huskies.