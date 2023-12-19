The 5-foot-9, 170-pound tailback took to Twitter / X to announce that he has committed to the Huskies after taking visits to several visits, one of which was to Storrs to see the UConn Football program in person.

UConn Football continues their strong run on the recruiting trail as they added another commitment today in transfer running back Jayden Brown formerly of former Gardner Webb University.

Brown is the second addition to the running back room this recruiting cycle as he joins class of 2024 running back commit Oliver Lundberg Coleman who is set to sign later this week.

The former Gardner-Webb star did a little bit of everything for the Runnin' Bulldogs on offense as he rushed 113 times for 629 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with hauling in 18 receptions for 253 yards and another five touchdowns through the air.

Adding Brown to the mix gives the Huskies a nice change of pace back to the offense and with his receiver skills potentially a guy that could even line up in the slot at times too. Overall a pretty solid addition to the roster this offseason.

In the end, Brown chose the Huskies over offers the likes of James Madison and North Texas, as he visited all three schools before committing.