The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive guard played in nine games over three seasons with Maryland before transferring to Charlotte this past season where he played in 10 games along with eight starts before suffering an injury causing him to miss two games.

UConn Football continued their portal success during the early signing period landing another transfer as Maryland / Charlotte offensive lineman Ja'Khi Green took to social media to announce he will be joining the program.

Green joins an offensive line room that is now losing three of their starters as Noel Ofori-Nyadu graduated, Yakiri Walker is at Colorado and the unit's best player in All-American Christian Haynes was a third round pick by the Seattle Seahawks recently.

Going back to Green, he was ranked as three-star recruit as a member of the 2020 recruiting class hailing from St. Frances Academy down in Maryland. He earned four different scholarships offers, but chose the Terrapins over the likes over programs such as Arizona State, Kansas and Kent State.

Green now has two years of eligibility remaining to play with the Huskies.