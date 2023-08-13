Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

Utah State Facts:

Location: Logan, UT Enrollment: 21,426 Stadium: Maverik Stadium Capacity: 25,100 Last Bowl: 2022 First Responser Bowl (38-10 L to Memphis) All-Time Bowl Record: 6-9 All-Time Record vs UConn: 2-0

Last Time Here:

This will be Utah State’s first time at PAWSARF, but not the first time playing at UConn. These two teams met back in 2001 at Memorial Stadium (RIP King), a 38-31 Aggie victory. Utah State would score on the opening drive, then return an interception for a touchdown to go up 14-0 early. Jamal Lundy would recover a fumbled punt in the end zone for the Huskies’ first score, but another Aggie touchdown would give USU a 21-7 lead at the end of one quarter, and would head to halftime with a 28-10 lead. USU would extend that lead to 38-10 in the 3rd, before UConn would mount its comeback. A 34 yard touchdown pass from true freshman Dan Orlovsky to Wes Timko with five minutes left in the 3rd was the first offensive touchdown of the day for UConn. With the rushing game rendered ineffective due to an injury to starting RB Taber Small, Orlovsky was forced to throw 51 times, only completing 19. Two touchdowns in the 4th got the Huskies within a score, however an interception with :25 left sealed the deal for the Aggies. Penalties were bountiful in this one, 13 on USU for 136 yards, 11 for UConn for 86 yards. The Huskies could not overcome four turnovers, three of which were Orlovsky interceptions.

Last Meeting:

These two teams opened up the Jim Mora era last season in week zero in Logan. The new-look Huskies forced a punt on the opening drive, then a 52 yard Nate Carter rush put the Huskies in position to get their first touchdown of the year, but not before a gutsy 4th and short call for Ta’Quan Roberson to sneak up the middle to get a first at the USU five yard line. Roberson would go down with an ACL year on the next drive, forcing true freshman Zion Turner into action. Turner would receive his “welcome to college football” moment on his first throw, which was intercepted by Hunter Reynolds. The Huskies would continue to keep the Aggies off the board, although USU was moving the ball well. After forcing another punt, a 44 yard Carter rush followed by a 23 yard Cale Millen rush put the Huskies deep in USU territory, with Turner throwing his first collegiate touchdown pass to Keelan Marion, who broke his collarbone on the play, adding to the injury woes. The Huskies would not score again in the half, and USU took advantage, scoring 24 unanswered points to take a 24-14 lead into the half. The teams would go scoreless in the 3rd, and UConn would get two field goals in the 4th to get the score down to 24-20. The Aggies would respond, with a 13 play 75 yard touchdown drive ending with an 11 yard Brian Cobbs touchdown catch, which would put the game out of reach, a 31-20 victory for the Aggies. Given the past few seasons, it was a sign of life for the Huskies program.

Meet the Aggies:

The high-octane offense that was seen in 2021, took a bit of a step back in 2022. QB Logan Bonner, who threw for 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns in 21, threw for only 753 with a 6:8 TD:INT ratio in just four games. Cooper Legas took over in game five, and led USU to a win over Air Force before going down with injury in the next game against Colorado State. Legas would come back for the final three games, and returns for this season. The team’s leading passer, Legas threw for 1,499 yards with a 61.1% completion rate, and an 11:10 TD:INT ratio. Wyoming transfer Levi Williams will back up Legas. UConn fans may remember Williams from the 2021 Wyoming 24-22 win at PAWSARF.

Leading rusher Calvin Tyler, who rushed for 161 yards against the Huskies, and finished with 1,152 yards, is gone. Second leading rusher Robert Briggs returns. Briggs finished with 353 yards as a true freshman. The Aggies add JUCO RB Davon Booth to serve as Briggs’ backup.

At receiver, Cobbs departs after leading the team with 923 yards and five touchdowns. Second leading receiver Terrell Vaughn returns after accruing 624 yards and five touchdowns of his own. They added Stanford transfer Colby Bowman, who was a highly touted recruit for the Cardinal, but only started one game last season.

Offensive Line is a question mark. Last season, the Aggies brought back four starters, but lost their starting G before the season. The unit helped the rushing attack amass 159 ypg, but only 3.8 ypc. The unit helped up in the first half of the year, only allowing eight sacks through the first seven games, but allowed 22 the last five games of the regular season and bowl game. Only three players that have played FBS football return, including G Wade Meachem, C Falepule Alo, and Arizona State transfer T Ralph Frias Jr. We'll learn much about this unit during the first four games, which include games against Iowa, Air Force, and JMU.

On the other side of the ball, the defensive line allowed 195 rushing yards ypg, for 4.8 ypc. The unit loses Byron Vaughns (8.5 TFL), Daniel Grzesiak (8.5 sacks, 4.5 TFL), and Tavian Coleman (4.5 TFL). 2nd Team MWC DT Hale Motu'apuaka returns (5 sacks), as do DTs Seni Tuiaki and Poukesi Vakauta. USU added several JUCO transfers to bolster the depth, but the question will be if they can replace the production at the DE position.

The LB position was productive last season, and look to be a strong unit again in 2023. MJ Tafisi returns, the leading returning tackler, and was third on the team in tackles in 2022 (69 tackles, one sack, 8 TFL). At the Striker hybrid position, Kaleo Neves returns (59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5.5 TFL). The unit adds Washington State transfer Gavin Barthiel, and Logan Pili from BYU to add depth.

The secondary will be led by 2nd Team MWC S Ike Larsen (33 tackles, 4 INTs as a freshman). He also blocked three kicks. The unit loses several, including 3rd Team MWC Reynolds, and Ajani Carter. They added Washington transfer Al Ashford, Colorado transfer Simeon Harris, and a pair of JUCO transfers in Jaylen Martin Jr and Javar Strong. We should know a lot more about this unit when they come to East Hartford week five.

HC Blake Anderson returns for his third season in Logan. He is 17-10 overall, going 11-3 with an MWC title in year one, but regressed last year to 6-7. He's added a lot of JUCO transfers and FBS transfers to overhaul the roster. The schedule is tough, facing Iowa and JMU OOC, and having to face Air Force, Fresno St, SDSU, SJSU, and Boise St in conference play, the only MWC team that has to play all five of those teams. It seems getting back to a bowl game is the expectation, but this is a team with a lot of question marks with so many new players.

Prediction:

The players and coaches probably won't mention it, but they'll want revenge for last year's game in Logan. USU on the other hand has to travel cross country to play this game, and that has been a tall task for many teams (just ask Fresno St). I think this is an important game for UConn to win, but it's by no shot a gimme. I think they squeak by at home. 24-20 UConn

