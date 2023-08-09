Not a UConn Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM!

Duke Facts:

Location: Durham, NC Stadium: Wallace Wade Stadium Capacity: 40,004 Enrollment: 6,849 Last Bowl: 2022 Military Bowl (30-13 W over UCF) All-Time Bowl Record: 6-8 All-Time Record vs UConn: 0-2

Last Time Here:

Duke visited PAWSARF last in 2004, UConn's first season in the Big East. UConn outgained the Blue Devils 402-245, but trailed 13-3 at the half. The only touchdown of the first half came on a 62 yard pick six thrown by Dan Orlovsky to John Talley. After a two yard TD pass, Duke led 20-6 through three quarters. The Huskies would turn it on in the 4th, with a one yard Cornell Brockington TD, followed up a minute later by a Justin Perkins 27 yard pick six. Matt Nuzie's XP was blocked, keeping Duke in front by a point. UConn got down to the Duke 4, but couldn't find the end zone, and Nuzie converted a 21 yard FG with 3:40 left. The Blue Devils would march downfield, even converting on 4th and 18, setting up a 36 yard FG for Matt Brooks, which was hooked left with :10 left, preserving the Husky victory. UConn finished the year 8-4 and earn their first bowl win, a 39-10 victory over Toledo in the Motor City Bowl, while Duke would finish 2-9.

Last Meeting:

The return game in the series would come in the 2007 opener in Durham, NC. Duke struck first with a TD on the opening drive. A 94 yard kickoff return would give the Blue Devils a 14-11 lead at the half. UConn would get three Tony Ciaravino FGs and a safety. However, the Blue Devils offense only mustered 54 yards in the second half, finishing with just 169 yards on the day, 15 rushing. UConn would finish with 487 yards, including 298 from QB Tyler Lorenzen, who opened the half with a 57 yard TD pass to DJ Hernandez. A Steve Brouse goal line TD catch and Donald Brown 25 TD run would give the Huskies a 31-14 lead, capped off by Darius Butler's 36 yard pick six to give UConn a 45-14 win. The Huskies went on to finish 9-4, losing 24-10 to Wake Forest in the Meineke Car Care Bowl, while Duke would finish 1-11. The one win over Northwestern snapped a 23 game losing streak.

Meet the Blue Devils:

After a disappointing 3-9 2021 campaign, the Blue Devils added Clemson QB Riley Leonard, who promptly led Duke to a 9-4 campaign while throwing for 2,967 yards and a 20:6 TD:INT ratio, while also leading the team in rushing at 699 yards. All of Duke's losses were by one score: an eight point loss at Kansas, a three point OT loss at Georgia Tech, three point home loss to UNC, and a two point loss to Pitt on the road.

Duke used a RB by committee last season, led by Jordan Waters' 566 yards and 8 TDs. Jaquez Moore rushed for 508 yards and a 6.4 ypc. All the Blue Devils' leading rushers return this season, although Terry Moore, who ran for 128 yards as a true freshman, moved to Safety. Presumably, Duke would not want Leonard to lead them in rushing again, and hope for this group to alleviate some pressure on their QB.

Like the RB group, all receiving statistical leaders return in 2023. Jalon Calhoun improved on his 2021 season where he amassed 718 receiving yards with 873 yards and 4 TDs for a 14.1 ypc. Jordan Moore, a former QB, who moved to WR when Leonard transferred in, was second on the team with 656 yards and 5 TDs. It will be Moore's first full offseason as a WR. TE Nicky Dalmolin is a threat to find the end zone, earning 4 TDs on only 21 catches.

The Duke OL has been a strength in recent years, rushing for 184 ypg, averaging 4.9 ypc. They return 1st Team All-ACC Graham Barton, and added Stanford transfer Jake Hornibrook, as well as Ivy League transfers Scott Elliott (Harvard), and Ben Hoitnik (Penn). Maurice McIntyre returns at LG after an injury last season. In all, four starters return and should again be a strength.

On the defensive side of the line, 2nd Team All-ACC Dewayne Carter returns after accruing 5.5 sacks, 5.5 TFL, and 3 FR. The entire line returns, including RJ Oben (20 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 TFL), Ja'Mion Franklin (26 tackles, 3 sacks, 0.5 TFL), and Anthony Nelson (15 tackles, 2 TFL). It is an experienced group, with two JRs, and two SRs. The group allowed just 121 rushing ypg, down from 205 ypg in 2021. It will be a challenge for UConn's talented OL and RB group.

The LB room loses the team's second leading tackler in Shaka Heyward. Heyward had 94 tackles, two sacks, 4 TFL, and 2 INTs. Columbia transfer Cam Dillon returns to lead the unit after totaling 61 tackles, three sacks, and two TFLs. Dorian Mausi (44 tackles), and Tre Freeman (20 tackles, one sack) also return. NB Brandon Johnson was fifth on the team in tackles with 55, to go with 5.5 sacks and two INTs.

The secondary improved tremendously in 2022, after being hit by injuries in 2021. The unit was led by Darius Joiner, who led the team with 97 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFLs, 2 INTs, who graduated. The unit also lost Iowa State transfer Datrone Young, who totaled 45 tackles and an interception. They hit the portal and added Al Blades from Miami (FL), and Myles Jones from Texas A&M. Chandler Rivers returns after a true freshman season that included 52 tackles and six PBUs. Third leading tackler, SS Jaylen Stinson returns as well.

HC Mike Elko saw instant success in his first season in Durham, and expectations are high for his second. The Blue Devils were selected to finish in a tie for sixth with Pitt. Duke opens with a tough game on Labor Day at home against Clemson. They have a manageable non-conference schedule, including home games against Lafayette, Northwestern, and Notre Dame for homecoming (the week after the UConn game). In conference, they get Clemson, NC State, Wake Forest, and Pitt at home, while hitting the road to take on Florida State, Louisville, UNC, and UVA. This UConn game is the only time Duke leaves the state of North Carolina until its 10/21 game at FSU.

Prediction:

This game is one of UConn's toughest. Despite Duke maybe not being a big "name" in college football, this is a talented that will be a big challenge for the Huskies. They are an experienced group that's had success. Like NC State, UConn will hope for a big home crowd and hope that Duke may look past them to Notre Dame the following week. Duke had a wild +16 turnover margin, and that should regress to the mean. Regardless, I think Duke leaves East Hartford with a win. 34-17 Duke

