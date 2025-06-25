UConn Football Adds Two Games to Home and Home Series with Duke

UConn Football has added a new four-game home and home series with Duke University to several of their future schedules.

The series was already set to begin this upcoming 2025 season, with the Blue Devils traveling up to Connecticut for a game on November 8th, 2026 and September 29th, 2029, meanwhile the Huskies were set to head down to North Carolina on November 7th, 2026 and August 31st, 2030.

However with the new updates, two more games between two programs have been added as UConn will now also travel to Durham, NC on September 11th, 2027 and Duke will return to East Hartford, CT on October 14th, 2028, thus making this a six game home and home series.

This will mark the renewal of a series that dates back to 2004, as the two programs have faced off against one another four times in total on the gridiron with each program winning two each. The most recent game took place last season, as the Blue Devils snuck out a 26-21 victory over the Huskies down in North Carolina.

This series will replace the one that was previously a two game home and home scheduled with Ole Miss, but has now been cancelled.

To check the full list of future schedules for UConn Football, CLICK HERE.