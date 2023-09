The UConn Huskies football program announced today an home and home series with former Big East rivals, Pittsburgh. The first game in the series will occur 10/30/2027 in Pittsburgh, and the return game the following year, 11/4/2028 in East Hartford.

The Huskies lead the all-time series 5-4, with the last matchup occurring in 2012, a 24-17 UConn victory at Rentschler Field in the final year of Big East football.