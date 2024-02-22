To learn more about Thoren, check out the full press release via UConn Athletics below.

Thoren is a Baldwin City, Kansas native, who comes to Storrs after one seasons at Mississippi State, where he was a Senior Analyst with the program. Prior to that, he was the Head Coach of Baker University, a private college down in Kansas for 15 seasons as both a Defensive Coordinator and the Head Coach.

UConn Football added another former Mississippi State coach today, as the program announced that senior analyst Jason Thoren would be joining new Defensive Coordinator Matt Brock on the Huskies staff.

STORRS, Conn. - UConn head football coach Jim Mora announced the addition of Jason Thoren as the program's new senior defensive analyst. He will join the Huskies pending the successful completion of the university employee onboarding process.

Thoren joins the Huskies after spending the 2023 season as a defensive senior analyst at Mississippi State. His focus was as an assistant linebacker coach, working with the top two tacklers in the SEC in Nathanial Watson (137 tkls) and Jett Johnson (130 tkls).

Prior to his season at MSU, Thoren spent 15 seasons at Baker University in NAIA where he was the head coach from 2019 through 2022. In his first season, he led the team to 9-3 record and No. 14 national ranking while being named the Heart of America Head Coach of the Year. He won the award again in 2020 after leading the team to a 7-1 mark and a No. 7 national ranking.

He joined Baker in 2009 as the defensive coordinator and served in that role until 2018, winning four Heart of America Assistant Coach of the Year Awards

Thoren is a 1999 graduate of the University of Kansas where he played linebacker for the Jayhawks and finished his career in the top-20 for career tackles (306) in the program. He earned his degree in sports science with an emphasis on coaching.

He had a playing stint in NFL Europe with the Berlin Thunder and signed as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Minnesota in 2001 where he coached the offensive line for two seasons and earned a master's degree in education with an emphasis in sports management.