Listen, I’ve been a UConn fan as long as I can remember. I’ve been on this Earth since 1987, and my first game I remember attending was in 1998. The worst loss I could ever remember was losing to Rutgers on an 81 yard TD pass the first home game after Jasper Howard’s passing. The wildest loss I ever saw was 2001, at home against Ball State. UConn was down 10-3, and the lineman scooped up a fumble with nothing but green grass in front, a sure touchdown. He tripped and fell, and UConn would go on to lose 10-5. Today’s loss supplanted that in both worst and wildest endings.

UConn would come out the gates moving the ball a bit on offense, until a Ta’Quan Roberson interception gave the ball to the Aggies. The two teams would trade punts, when Jackson Mitchell came up with a diving interception, the first of the season for the Huskies. UConn would then go on a 12 play, 80 yard drive that took nearly eight minutes, ending with a Jelani Stafford TD rush. UConn would get another interception, this time Chris Shearin pulling in a pick off a deflection. Huskies were in business, and got down to the 4. On 4th and goal, Stafford lined up in the backfield, getting the Aggies’ attention, and Roberson hit TE Nick Harris wide open in the end zone on the play action to go up 14-0.

UConn’s defense would force another three and out and go on another long drive, this time 9 plays 62 yards taking about 4:30. However, on 4th and 1 from the USU 13, Roberson would be stopped short. After another punt, UConn would go on a 13 play 48 yard drive taking 5:27 off the clock, ending in a 36 yard Joe McFadden FG. With :37 on the clock, USU QB McCae Hillstead would hit a wide open Colby Bowman over the middle for a 63 yard TD pass, heading into the half trailing 17-7.

The Aggies would get the ball back to start the second half, and would score quickly. An 8 play 88 yard drive taking only 2:39 ended with a Jalen Royals TD. Hillstead would exit the game on the drive after a roughing the passes penalty, and season starter Cooper Legas would take over. Legas was very comfortable against the Huskies, going 11-12 204 yards and three TDs on the day. The Huskies offense would go dormant, going three and out twice, and allowing a USU FG and a TD, and all of a sudden, UConn found themselves in a 24-17 deficit. They would respond well, with an 8 play 88 yard drive of their own, ending in a Roberson play action pass to a wide open Geordon Porter for his first UConn TD.

Utah State would strike back quickly, as Jalen Royals took a screen 52 yards to the house for his second TD of the day. UConn’s ensuing possession would end in a FG. The defense would finally keep the Aggies out of the end zone, but a FG extended their lead to 34-27. UConn would go three and out, accented by a Roberson sack that lost 12 yards back to their own 2. All appeared lost, until the defense came up with a three and out, and UConn then had 2:41 to go 85 yards. A couple of big Cam Ross and Brett Buckman catches got UConn down to the two, where again Jelani Stafford would punch it in. Decision time for Jim Mora, who sent the XP unit out to tie and hopefully go to overtime. Utah State DB Ike Larsen burst through the right side untouched and blocked the extra point, and the Aggies recovered, ending this one to the shock of the few remaining at Rentschler Field. An exciting game, for all those who have been with this team for a while, just a new way to be disappointed. The Huskies are now 0-5 and while mathematically eligible for a bowl, there doesn’t appear to be a pathway for the Huskies. What the rest of the season will be is a mystery. Do we see more defections? Do we see all new lineups/wholesale changes? Changes to the coaching staff? Time will tell, but for now, the future is as murky as the pooled rainwater from last night’s storm that covered the PAWSARF parking lots.

What went well:

Well, UConn scored points! They had averaged 13 ppg coming into this one, and hadn’t scored more than 17. UConn got its first two interceptions of the season, both in the first quarter They held USU to only 22 yards before the 63 yard TD pass before halftime It wasn’t a good outcome, but UConn showed the ability to put a drive together in crunch time and moved the ball vertically. Roberson showed poise on the day and made some strong, accurate passes.

What did not go well:

That TD before the half was killer. Even though UConn was up 10, I had a bad feeling after that happened, and the floodgates just opened for the Aggies in the 3rd Getting stopped on a 4th and 1 at the USU 13 turned out to be a big. UConn went with Roberson instead of Stafford, which some may question More penalties for the Huskies. 9 penalties for 97 yards as the Huskies were plagued by inopportune penalties Opposing QBs have been able to get big plays, either through the air or on the ground and that continued today

Top Performers UConn

Ta’Quan Roberson: 24/33-258-2-1 Victor Rosa: 15-92 Cam Edwards: 13-73

Utah State Top Performers: