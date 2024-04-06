Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

UConn Basketball set to face Alabama in Final Four matchup

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

UConn Basketball is all set for their Final Four matchup of the 2024 NCAA Tournament tonight as they face off against the No. 4 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

DISCUSS WITH FELLOW UCONN FANS ON OUR FREE FORUM HERE!

Advertisement

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: TBS

WHO: UConn Huskies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

WHEN: Saturday at 8:49pm ET

WHERE: State Farm Stadium (63,400) -- Phoenix, Arizona

SPREAD: UConn -11.5pts || Over/Under set at 160.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM NET RANKING KENPOM ESPN BPI T-RANK

UConn

2

1

2

2

Alabama





RECORD / SERIES HISTORY....

2023-24 ALABAMA RECORD: 29-8 (14-6) / Notable wins against Iowa State (6), Wisconsin (21), Michigan State (24) and Nebraska x2 (33).

SERIES HISTORY: This game will mark the third meeting between the Huskies and the Fighting Illini, as UConn leads the series 2-0.


RECRUIT COMPARISON....

--------------------------------------------------------------


--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside the UConn Hoops FREE board

Talk about it inside The Husky House Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement