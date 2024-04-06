UConn Basketball set to face Alabama in Final Four matchup
UConn Basketball is all set for their Final Four matchup of the 2024 NCAA Tournament tonight as they face off against the No. 4 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: TBS
WHO: UConn Huskies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
WHEN: Saturday at 8:49pm ET
WHERE: State Farm Stadium (63,400) -- Phoenix, Arizona
SPREAD: UConn -11.5pts || Over/Under set at 160.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
|TEAM
|NET RANKING
|KENPOM
|ESPN BPI
|T-RANK
|
UConn
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Alabama
|
|
|
|
RECORD / SERIES HISTORY....
2023-24 ALABAMA RECORD: 29-8 (14-6) / Notable wins against Iowa State (6), Wisconsin (21), Michigan State (24) and Nebraska x2 (33).
SERIES HISTORY: This game will mark the third meeting between the Huskies and the Fighting Illini, as UConn leads the series 2-0.
RECRUIT COMPARISON....
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside the UConn Hoops FREE board