Published Nov 5, 2024
UConn Basketball Recruiting Notebook: The latest on UConn's Top Targets
AJ Rodriguez  •  UConnReport
Staff Writer
As we know, Dan Hurley has been on a heater as of late, brining in arguably his best class yet during his tenure with UConn, the class is Ranked 3rd in the country, which includes Five-Star Guard Darius Adams, Four-Star Guard Braylon Mullins, Four-Star Center Eric Reibe, and Unranked Guard/Forward Jacob Furphy.

There is a couple of things to breakdown here, obviously UConn Basketball has been nothing but winners on and off the court as of late and this article will breakdown the Huskies' recruiting with prospects and a more in depth breakdown of the latest UConn commit.

