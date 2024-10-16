UConn Basketball Lands 2025 No. 26 Overall in big man Eric Reibe

Four-Star Center Eric Reibe has announced his commitment to play basketball at UConn via social media earlier today. Reibe is one of the many top rated centers that Dan Hurley has brought in during his tenure with the Huskies, and looks to make an impact as a Husky from day one.

Reibe has quickly become a standout player in the high school level, bringing a unique combination of size, skill, and court awareness that makes him a force to be reckoned with. At 6'10", Reibe’s height naturally gives him an advantage, but it's his basketball IQ and versatility that truly set him apart.

He attends Bullis School in Pontiac, Maryland, Reibe is now the second commit of the 2025 class following the commitment of five-star Darius Adams , and the Huskies don't look to stop here as they're continuing to push for other impact recruits.

On offense, Reibe is more than just a typical big man. He has a soft shooting touch around the rim, which makes him a reliable scorer in the paint. His footwork allows him to create space, and he has a knack for finishing through contact. What makes him even more dangerous is his ability to stretch the floor—he can knock down mid-range shots and even step out beyond the three-point line when needed.

Defensively, Reibe's presence is felt all over the court. His long wingspan and timing allow him to be an effective shot blocker, disrupting opponents shots in the paint. He also has a high motor, meaning he’s constantly hustling for rebounds and making plays that don’t always show up in the box score. His defensive awareness allows him to be in the right place at the right time, often helping his team turn defense into offense.

One of Reibe's most impressive qualities is his passing ability. For a player his size, he has great court vision and is unselfish with the ball, often setting up his teammates with smart passes from the post or out on the perimeter. This combination of skills makes him not just a scorer, but a playmaker, allowing his team to run their offense through him.

The biggest part of his game that will be important for the newest Husky commit to improve on is increasing his speed and lateral quickness. A year of being under the conditioning program with UConn will help him become a more effective defender on the perimeter. As college basketball becomes more position-less, big men who can guard smaller, quicker players are in high demand. Improving his agility would allow him to switch more effectively on defense and guard multiple positions which aligns with Dan Hurley's defensive system.

As he continues to develop his game, Reibe’s potential seems limitless. which the UConn staff has been taking notice of, and it’s clear that he brings much more to the court than just height—he’s a well-rounded player with a bright future ahead with NBA aspirations.



