UConn Basketball adds commitment from 2025 NBA Academy G Jacob Furphy

The 6-foot-6 wing is an Australian native who has been playing for the NBA Global Academy, along with the Australia U18 team.

UConn Basketball landed Class of 2025 wing Jacob Furphy today, as he took to social media to announce his decision.

This past September, Furphy participated and won the FIBA U18 Asia Cup with that same Australia team, as he averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Going back to the NBA Global Academy, they’ve produced countless DI athletes over the years, including several who made the NBA such as Benedict Mathurin, Josh Giddey, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Cui Youngxi, Alex Ducas and Johnny Furphy.

With the addition of Furphy, that brings the UConn Basketball recruiting class up to four total as he joins fellow Husky commits Darius Adams, Braylon Mullins, and Eric Reibe.