Tracking all of UConn Football's Summer Official Visitors
UConn Football is set to host several prospects this summer for weekend Official Visits and we here at The UConn Report put together this tracker to help keep track of which recruits will be on campus.
UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Advertisement
WEEKEND OF MAY 31st....
WEEKEND OF JUNE 7th....
WEEKEND OF JUNE 14th....
WEEKEND OF JUNE 21st....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board