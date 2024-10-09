Top UConn Basketball Target Braylon Mullins Sets Commitment Date

But, the biggest news as of late comes out of Greenfield, Indiana with the news of Braylon Mullins cutting his list to 3 schools and setting his commitment date.

As well, UConn has recently just made rising top 30 prospect Eric Reibe's Top 5 which includes the likes of Indiana, Oregon, Kansas, Creighton, and the Huskies.

The Huskies have been red hot lately on the recruiting trail with the latest commitment of 5 Star Shooting Guard Darius Adams on September 30th.

Braylon Mullins, is one of the top prospects in the 2024 basketball recruiting class, and has officially announced his commitment date. The talented shooting guard will make his college decision on October 23rd.

Mullins, is a very versatile player known for his scoring ability and shooting range, he has also trimmed his list of potential schools to three: UConn, Indiana, and North Carolina.

This announcement comes after months of speculation and heavy recruitment from numerous top programs across the country. Mullins' decision to focus on UConn, Indiana, and North Carolina reflects his mindset to join a program that can take his game to the next level and achieve his dreams of being not only an NBA player, but as well, a key glue guy.

Mullins has made multiple visits to each of his final three schools, building relationships with the coaching staffs and current players. Indiana, his home-state school, has long been considered a favorite, given the Hoosiers’ storied basketball tradition and proximity to family.

UConn, with its recent resurgence under coach Dan Hurley, presents Mullins with the opportunity to be part of a program with championship pedigree.

North Carolina, one of college basketball’s bluebloods, offers a legacy of producing NBA talent, which could be a significant factor in Mullins' decision.

With his commitment date quickly approaching, the recruiting world is anxious to see where Braylon Mullins will land and how he will impact the future of whichever program he chooses.