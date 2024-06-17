UConn Football has landed a new commitment, as Class of 2025 defensive back Axavier Bridges-Brooks has committed to the program following his Official Visit.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound safety prospect and is ranked as a 5.6 three-star recruit and the No. 22 overall prospect in the state of Maryland. He also becomes the second defensive back commit for UConn this recruiting cycle, joining the likes of cornerback Jordan Rich.