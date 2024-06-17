Three-Star Maryland DB Axavier Bridges-Brooks commits to UConn Football
UConn Football has landed a new commitment, as Class of 2025 defensive back Axavier Bridges-Brooks has committed to the program following his Official Visit.
The 6-foot-2, 182-pound safety prospect and is ranked as a 5.6 three-star recruit and the No. 22 overall prospect in the state of Maryland. He also becomes the second defensive back commit for UConn this recruiting cycle, joining the likes of cornerback Jordan Rich.
This past season as a junior, Bridges-Brooks played for Rock Creek Christian High School in Maryland, but recently made the move transfer to Riverdale Baptist.
In the end, Bridges-Brooks chose the Huskies over 15 other offers from schools like Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several others.