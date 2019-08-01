LAS VEGAS — Every year, it’s pretty much a given that four of the best players in women’s basketball history -- University of Connecticut alumnae Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart -- will be named WNBA All-Stars.

This season, however, Moore is out for personal reasons, Stewart is out due a torn Achilles, and Bird and Taurasi are still recovering from knee and back surgeries, respectively. In total, the four legends have played 16 minutes this season, thanks to Taurasi’s brief appearance in a July 12 game for the Phoenix Mercury. UConn only had three players in the 2019 WNBA All-Star game in Las Vegas, the fewest since 2013.

But there’s a silver lining for Huskies fans -- with the legends on the sidelines, the next wave of UConn greats got a chance to shine.

First-time All-Stars Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and Kia Nurse of the New York Liberty joined six-time All-Star veteran Tina Charles on the roster.

Taurasi, who was on hand for the unveiling of an expanded U.S. national team program to help the women’s team prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, said she was thrilled to see the new generation step up.

“I mean, it's pretty amazing what we've been able to do as, you know, as a school. And then translating into the WNBA,” Taurasi said. “You know, I think that's one thing we take a lot of pride in, is, you know, coming to the WNBA ready to play.”

Nurse, a second-year guard with the New York Liberty, was the only UConn alum that was voted by fans, media members, and players to be an All-Star starter. Elena Delle Donne drafted Nurse onto Team Delle Donne in the first-ever televised WNBA All-Star draft.

Taurasi noted she was particularly impressed with how hard Nurse competes on a game in, game out basis -- which is quite a compliment considering the source.

“It's funny how Kia in a lot of ways was kind of in the shadows at UConn. And you look at her now, and she's one of the premier players in the world, not only our league, but what she does with the Canadian national team,” Taurasi said. “She just plays so dang hard. It's nice to see someone compete like that.”

The Canadian’s family was able to make the trip to Vegas to watch her not only play on Team Delle Donne, but also participate in the three-point contest held the day before the game. She scored 14 points in the competition, landing her fourth out of the six participants, but fared better in the big game on Saturday, with 15 points and 2 rebounds. Overall it was a weekend to remember.