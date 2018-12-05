Ticker
Texas OL says UConn is number one after recent Official Visit

Twitter: @wyathummel
Richard Schnyderite • StorrsCentral.com
@RichieSRivals
Staff Writer

NAME: Wyatt HummelPOSITION: Offensive TackleHEIGHT: 6-foot-6 / WEIGHT: 295-poundsHIGH SCHOOL: Jesuit High SchoolIN HIS OWN WORDS…"I flew in on Friday around 11am and then we just went to the hotel ...

