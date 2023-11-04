No one should have expected UConn to travel to Knoxville and defeat the 17th ranked Volunteers. The expectation was to leave uninjured and the $1.8 million dollar check cashed for their troubles to be cleared. Anything else would be gravy. There was no gravy to be found on this day, as the Vols completely dismantled the Huskies 59-3. There were glaring differences in speed as evidenced by Tennessee breaking off an 82 yard TD run on their second play of the game.

There’s not much use in describing what happened afterwards, as Tennessee scored a lot of points and UConn allowed a lot of points. The Huskies put together a couple strong offensive drives, including a 10 play 79 yard first quarter drive that ended with their lone score of the game, a field goal. Their next drive would go 11 plays for 49 yards that ended on downs at the Tennessee 38. Meanwhile, Tennessee punted once in the first half, scoring touchdowns on their other four drives. A Geordon Porter fumble led to a scoop and score and Tennessee entered the half up 35-3. Ta’Quan Roberson had the majority of his yards in the first half, finishing with 177 yards on 15 completions.

The second half started disastrous, as Roberson threw pick sixes on his first two drives, and the Huskies trailed 49-3. After a punt, Tennessee would get another TD, led by freshman phenom and backup Nico Iamaleava, to go up 56-3. Tennessee would continue to play reserves, while UConn kept most of its starters in, especially on the defensive side. Backup QB Zion Turner saw his first action of the year in the 4th quarter going 1-2 and 3 yards, a screen to Victor Rosa. UConn would be outgained 650-256, with the Huskies only getting 35 yards on the ground. Despite the offensive struggles, UConn dominates time of possession 38:24-21:36.

UConn travels to Harrisonburg, VA next weekend to take on James Madison, currently ranked 25th.