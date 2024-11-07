Takeaways from UConn’s exhibition win over Fort Hays State

UConn women’s basketball has officially returned. Okay, that statement would have also been valid four days ago when the Huskies hosted the Fort Hays State Tigers at Gampel Pavilion. Connecticut topped the Division II Tigers 89-49, ultimately winning by 40 despite holding a four-point lead after 10 minutes. As is the case with any exhibition, Sunday afternoon yielded some insights about the Huskies heading into the regular season. Below are some of those key observations.

Paige Bueckers’ offseason “work tour” created an even more aggressive Paige

Paige Bueckers recorded one of everything but fouls committed and turnovers on Sunday (Photo by Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

Five different UConn players attempted 10+ shots on Sunday. No one made more than Paige Bueckers’ 12, which included each of her eight tries in the first half. The two-time Big East Player of the Year finished with 27 points on 12-14 shooting. Bueckers’ 19 points at halftime outscored Fort Hays State by two. A more assertive on-court demeanor might mean a noticeable decline in the three-time Big East Player of the Year’s assists per game. Bueckers dished out nine when she took on the Tigers three years ago and just two on Sunday afternoon. That does not mean that she will not be unselfish with the ball. After all, her behind-the-back pass started a ball-movement sequence that resulted in a corner three halfway through the third quarter. Bueckers averaged 21.9 points 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season. If Sunday afternoon was any indicator, few players will stand in the two-time WBCA All-American’s path for another National Player of the Year award.

Ashlynn Shade’s sophomore surge will be a spectacle to watch

Ashlynn Shade averaged 11 points and 3.5 rebounds as a freshman. She had 15 and 3 on Sunday. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)

Only one other player besides Bueckers buried three triples. Big East Freshman of the Year Ashlynn Shade, who averaged 11 points and 3.5 rebounds in 38 games last year, earned that honor. The six-time Big East Freshman of the Week took a significant step forward Sunday afternoon. Despite committing two first-quarter fouls, Shade bounced back with 15 points at a 50% clip from downtown. The former McDonald’s All-American’s impact spanned well beyond the offense, however. Shade collected four steals, grabbed three defensive rebounds and was one of five Huskies with a block. Defensive outings like the one she had on Sunday could be critical for Connecticut in the early part of their 2024-25 campaign. Head coach Geno Auriemma expects Big East All-Freshman Team selection KK Arnold and five-star recruit Morgan Cheli to play in tonight’s season opener. As they both return to full health, what the Big East All-Freshman Team guard does on defense could translate into national recognition.

Qadence Samuels’ breakout campaign could be coming, and soon

Qadence Samuels wore the number 4 last season. She will wear the number 10 going forward (Photo by UConn Athletics)

Qadence Samuels played all 10 minutes of the final frame and 18:38 total. It was when Bueckers checked out with seven minutes left, though, that the Maryland native showcased her improved talents. Samuels scored 10 points on two threes, a layup and a free throw. All three of the former Big East Freshman of the Week’s assists came in the fourth quarter; she grabbed three of her five rebounds in the last seven minutes. Her outing alone answered some of the questions the Huskies had about their offense with the Preseason All-American in Bueckers on the bench. Beyond the box score, however, Samuels made a concerted effort in the paint as a six-foot dual-threat wing. It helped UConn outscore the Tigers by seven points in the game’s closing moments. Auriemma stated postgame how the Maryland native possesses a dimension to her game that separates her from other guards. With what she can do on both sides of the ball, Samuels’ talents should result in significant minutes off the bench.

Frontcourt support

Big East All-Tournament Team selection Ice Brady during March Madness (Photo by UConn Athletics)

Only three forwards—Sarah Strong, Jana El Alfy and Ice Brady—suited up for the Huskies. All three grabbed at least five rebounds, but combined for 13 points on 6-19 shooting. Strong had 11 of those while finishing two boards shy of a double-double in her unofficial college debut. The No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class looked, outside of some hesitancy, like a starting center. Despite her outing, Strong cannot do everything on the offensive front down low by herself. One of El Alfy or Brady must bounce back from their performances on Sunday and support the North Carolina native. It will become a necessity for Connecticut if the McDonald’s All-American Game co-MVP gets into foul trouble. The Big East All-Tournament Team selection in Brady should step up in those situations like she did at Mohegan Sun Arena in March. The Egyptian National Team member in El Alfy will do the same as she gradually gains more experience playing American collegiate basketball. Aubrey Griffin’s return, in particular, should alleviate the depth dilemma at the frontcourt position. Her veteran presence alone will expedite the development of the younger frontcourt players.

Other areas of improvement

UConn won by 40 while shooting 50% from the field and 37.1% from downtown on Sunday (Photo by UConn Athletics)