Summertime is peak season for outdoor activities as people flock to beaches, lakes, parks, and playgrounds for fun in the sun, aquatic adventures, and many forms of active entertainment. These warm-weather excursions present opportunities to kick back and relax, explore new surroundings, and spend time with family and friends.

While they certainly provide a much-needed escape from one’s daily routine, they are often fraught with risk and dangerous consequences if proper precautions are not taken.

To ensure your outdoor adventures remain drama-free this year, Storrs Central sponsor, Bartlett Legal Group, will be sharing safety tips relating to various activities you’re likely to enjoy over the next few months. Here are some of their findings and recommendations on how you and your loved ones can stay safe while enjoying aquatic activities this summer:





DID YOU KNOW

Drowning remains the #1 cause of death for children between the ages of one to fourteen and accounts for 13% of vacation-related deaths

TIP: Never swim alone or in water conditions you could be uncomfortable with

TIP: Never take your eyes off children you’re supervising or assume someone else is watching them when they’re in the water





You can read the full post about Aquatic Activities safety and all of Bartlett Legal Group’s Summer Safety recommendations on the Bartlett Legal Group Facebook page and learn more about personal injuries involving water on their website. Storrs Central joins Bartlett Legal Group in wishing you a fun and safe summer this year and appreciates your continued support!