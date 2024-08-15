PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWNTI2NzJUOVonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Scoping the rest of the Big East Conference - Marquette

Cole Stefan • UConnReport
WBB and FB Beat Writer
@Coldest_fan

From 2019 until 2024, Megan Duffy continued the success that Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Carolyn Kieger started nearly a decade ago. Under Duffy, the Marquette Golden Eagles won 20+ games four times and received an at-large bid in three NCAA Tournaments.

Last season served as the culmination of both head coaches’ hard work. Marquette shot out to a historic 12-0 start, with two ranked victories backing up their undefeated non-conference record. The Virginia Tech Hokies made the 15th-year coach their eighth head coach in program history two weeks after the Golden Eagles’ 23-9 campaign concluded.

Duffy’s departure to Blacksburg, Virginia, provided a clear runway for Cara Consuegra’s return to Marquette. Prior to her 13-year tenure with the Charlotte 49ers, Consuegra spent seven seasons as an assistant coach in Milwaukee under Terri Mitchell, the Golden Eagles’ winningest head coach. Marquette reached the postseason every year she was there, notably winning the 2008 WNIT and making two March Madness appearances.

UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
Ice Brady grabbed five rebounds in two of her three contests against Marquette last season
Ice Brady grabbed five rebounds in two of her three contests against Marquette last season (photo by UConn Athletics)

One of the Iowa alum’s first tasks toward maintaining the Golden Eagles’ postseason streak involves figuring out the team’s starting five. Mackenzie Hare transferred to Iowa State; Rose Nkumu opted not to use her final year; and three seniors, two of them forwards, exhausted their eligibility. Although Marquette lost their version of Adama Sanogo in Liza Karlen, their Donovan Clingan lurks nearby.

Sophomore forward Skylar Forbes should not be considered a defensive upgrade for the Golden Eagles’ frontcourt. Only Karlen rejected more shots than Forbes’ 32 last season, with the latter’s coming in 574 total minutes as opposed to the former’s 994. With her 6-foot-3 frame and intimidating presence in the post, the Ontario native has the best shot at dethroning reigning Defensive Player of the Year Kelsey Ransom.

Adding junior college transfers Ayuen Akot and Aryelle Stevens should give Marquette a dynamic three-forward attack. Stevens shined as a sophomore at Gulf Coast State College in Florida, earning All-Panhandle Conference honors and recording eight double-doubles. Akot, a combo forward from Frank Philips College in Texas, averaged double figures and shot nearly 33% from downtown.

Both juniors make the leap from junior college to the Division I level, yet their skillset should benefit newcomers and returners alike. Georgia Tech transfer Jada Bediako's overall game will seismically improve with more playing time and a fellow Canadian being one of her teammates. Senior forward Abbey Cracknell, meanwhile, should thrive in a larger role off the bench and fine-tune her abilities with the NJCAA transfers' assistance.

Leading returning shot-blocker, scorer and rebounder Skylar Forbes
Leading returning shot-blocker, scorer and rebounder Skylar Forbes (photo by Marquette Athletics)

Increased responsibilities are also in senior guard Lee Volker’s future. The former Duke Blue Devil re-entered the transfer portal on April 8 and withdrew her name from it before the end of the month. Volker’s return almost immediately gave the program their probable starting point guard. If the 6-foot-1 Virginia native handles the transition from depth piece to starter successfully, she will provide the Golden Eagles with significant backcourt stability.

Southern Illinois transfer Jaidynn Mason should further balance the guard corps and blossom into one of the Big East Conference’s premier all-around players. Even though she shot a less-than-ideal 34.8% from the field as a sophomore, the 5-foot-9 guard can halt opposing possessions in a heartbeat. Mason led the Missouri Valley Conference with 2.7 steals per game and recorded at least two in 18 out of her 23 contests.

Charlotte transfer Olivia Porter followed Consuegra to Marquette and also possesses the talents of a five-tool force. The two-time transfer makes her mark on all facets of the game, whether it involves hitting clutch three-pointers or setting up scoring plays. Porter’s potent combination makes her a perfect fit for any guard-heavy lineup. She becomes the team’s top bench option when the program needs to beat an opponent with their size.

Southern Illinois transfer Jaidynn Mason (14.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 62 steals as a sophomore)
Southern Illinois transfer Jaidynn Mason (14.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 62 steals as a sophomore) (photo by Southern Illinois Athletics)

There are no first-year students or redshirt freshmen on this season’s Golden Eagles as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. It may become more common in the age of the transfer portal, but that phenomenon is still rare in today’s collegiate game. Nevertheless, every roster addition that Charlotte’s winningest head coach made during the offseason seemed to put her one step closer to fulfilling a key objective.

Marquette has finished fifth or better in Big East play in each of the last nine years. Losing all five starters and their head coach from last season sent the Golden Eagles one step backward. Consuegra’s tireless dedication to reconstructing the roster and ambition toward remaining competitive in the conference should propel Marquette two steps forward.

How the Huskies can defeat Marquette next season

Paige Bueckers and her teammates moments after Bueckers beat the halftime buzzer in Milwaukee
Paige Bueckers and her teammates moments after Bueckers beat the halftime buzzer in Milwaukee (photo by UConn Athletics)

The lifeguards on the beach may change, but their work ethics remain the same. Downing Consuegra’s Golden Eagles will require winning the rebound battle as much as it did against Duffy’s 12 times over.

Forbes, Akot and Stevens will each wreak as much havoc as possible down low until the ball is in their hands. Redshirt freshman Jana El Alfy and true freshman Sarah Strong will most likely be the forwards standing in their way every time. Both bigs possess the height and a powerful jumper for a compelling 1-2 punch on the glass. Like the Big East Tournament, redshirt sophomore Ice Brady’s efforts on the boards will also be vital to the UConn women’s basketball team’s success.

Marquette’s vigorous backcourt will also want in on the rebounding action. Redshirt senior Paige Bueckers, sixth-year senior Aubrey Griffin and sophomore Qadence Samuels are the Huskies’ top three guards who can foil the Golden Eagles’ plans. Samuels can use her wingspan and six-foot frame to contest anyone going for the ball. Griffin and Bueckers, UConn’s longest-tenured players, each have gained enough experience to be dangerous X-factors in the post.

Every single rebound in either matchup will be crucial for the Huskies. Collecting the rebound following any missed shot gradually increases Connecticut’s chances of winning. Losing each of those battles shifts the tide in Marquette’s direction.

From a distance, the path to triumph seems about as simple as adding one and one together. Whichever team hauls in more rebounds will likely emerge victorious.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2FfVFdmRkxKMTAwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside the UConn Hoops FREE board

Talk about it inside The Husky House Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Nvbm5lY3RpY3V0LnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9zY29waW5nLXRoZS1yZXN0LW9mLXRoZS1iaWctZWFzdC1j b25mZXJlbmNlLW1hcnF1ZXR0ZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGY29ubmVjdGljdXQucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZzY29waW5nLXRoZS1yZXN0LW9mLXRoZS1iaWctZWFzdC1j b25mZXJlbmNlLW1hcnF1ZXR0ZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDg4JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==