Jeremiah Bogan is expected to be hired to be UConn Football's new Director of Player Personnel according to a report from Football Scoop on Tuesday afternoon.

Bogan is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin native, but played his high school ball down at Riverside High School in South Carolina. Now Bogan comes to Storrs after 10 months of working as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel at LSU and prior to that he spent time working in the recruiting departments at Georgia Tech, Liberty and Pittsburgh.